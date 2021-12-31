Billy Joel lauds Taylor Swift for ‘coming up with great songs’, admits she is younger generation’s Beatles

Billy Joel has compared Taylor Swift's phenomenal music career to that of The Beatles, praising her for 'keeping up with great concepts.' The Piano Man vocalist, 72, complimented the Bad Blood performer as "talented and producted," before stating that she inspired the Liverpool band during their 1960s heyday.

"She's like that generation's Beatles," Joel said in an interview with USA Today. He continued, "Taylor is also a very talented girl and she's productive and keeps coming up with great concepts and songs and she's huge." As per Daily Mail, Swift has sold over 100 million records worldwide and won 11 Grammy Awards at the age of 32, despite releasing 11 studio albums, including re-recordings. However, in comparison, The Beatles had sold 545 million sales by the time the band separated in 1972, and had also won 11 Grammys over 13 studio albums.

While Joel's admirers are mostly older people, he did mention in the interview that a number of younger people are hearing about him through references in the work of newer artists. "There are a lot of younger people now looking backward and they like their parents' music, which is a strange phenomenon,' he said. 'I'll be in the car with [my kids] when they make me turn [the radio] on and I might hear a reference to me."

Meanwhile, while many Swifties agreed with Joel's comparison of her to the Fab Four, several Twitter users ventured to disagree. “Taylor Swift isn’t even close to this generation’s Beatles. The Beatles are the most iconic, revolutionary, and most important musical act in history,” tweeted one user as per New York Post. “Taylor is just a pop singer. Don’t get me wrong, I love Taylor, but she’s not even in the same galaxy as the Beatles.”

