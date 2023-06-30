Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire' gets a modern remake by Fall Out Boy; Netizens react

Fall Out Boy, the renowned rock band has unveiled a fresh rendition of Billy Joel's classic track 'We Didn't Start the Fire.'

In their updated version, they skillfully weave in references to significant cultural moments that have shaped history since 1989. This creative and captivating adaptation pays homage to both Joel's iconic song and the ongoing evolution of our cultural landscape.

Fall out Boy update Billy Joel's song for the 21st century

While sharing the song on Instagram, the band wrote, "All these important people and events- some that disappeared into the sands of time- others that changed the world forever. So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years- we felt like a little system update might be fun. Hope you like our take on it…"

Fall Out Boy revamps Billy Joel's We Didn't Start the Fire with a mix of significant cultural moments since 1989. They reference QAnon, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Taylor Swift's feuds, celebrity deaths, Black Lives Matter, and Stranger Things among others. Through this, the Fall Out Boy captures the ever-changing cultural landscape in this catchy rendition.

Netizens pour in with mixed reactions for the Billy Joel song remake

The song received quite a mixed reaction on the Internet, some listeners were really excited to hear an updated version of the iconic song. They praised Fall Out Boy for capturing the essence of 21st-century culture in the song. The positive reactions poured in for the song's relatability, and how it introduces the new generation to the classic song.

In Fall Out Boy's post, commenters shared their thoughts on the "newsworthy" events referenced in the revised version of We Didn't Start the Fire. One user expressed surprise that the pandemic wasn't mentioned in the final verses.

While someone on Twitter wrote, "Are you telling me Fall Out Boy made an updated We Didn't Start The Fire except they missed the point about the events needing to be chronological and instead they just plugged in whatever rhymed"

This kind of mixed reaction sums up the internet's reaction to the song and how it compares to the original.

While there are many, who appreciate the song. Most people believe it's not as good or iconic as the original. Though, for a new generation this song cam work as a gateway to the old, and maybe through this they discover Billy Joel's original song.

