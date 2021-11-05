Billy Porter APOLOGISES to Harry Styles, clarifies his comments about the singer's non binary fashion choices

Billy Porter recently hit the headlines as he called out Harry Styles and mainly Vogue magazine for their cover featuring the singer in a dress. After Harry was hailed for making history as the magazine's first-ever solo male cover star wearing a full-length gown, Porter slammed the outlet for using a "straight white man" and as the face of non-binary fashion choices on the cover. During his recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Pose star clarified his comments as he mentioned he has nothing against Styles.

Porter had previously slammed the Vogue cover stating that he has been among the first artist to change the game when it came to gender-fluid fashion and yet it was Styles who made the cover. Addressing the issue and how his reaction was blown out of proportion, Porter apologised to Styles on the Stephen Colbert show.

Clarifying his past comments, Porter explained, "Harry Styles, I apologize to you for having your name in my mouth. It's not about you. The conversation is not about you."

The 52-year-old further added how his comments weren't focussing on Styles but mainly meant for a deeper conversation regarding erasure of people of color who contribute to the culture. The actor further added that he would be willing to have a longer conversation about the same sans the involvement of the internet or cancel culture.

Talking about Harry, Porter said, "I'm sorry, Harry. I didn't mean no harm. I'm a gay man. We like Harry, he's cute!"

While netizens remained divided over Billy's comments about the magazine cover issue, Harry himself never responded to the controversy.

