Billy Porter on being a 'free man' after disclosing HIV diagnosis: I've never felt joy like this before

Billy Porter discussed what has changed after he went public with his HIV diagnosis as he appeared on Jimmy Fallon show for an interview.

Billy Porter is currently at his happiest and truly feels like he is a "free man" after going public with his HIV diagnosis. The actor opened up about his positive HIV diagnosis in an essay for the Hollywood Reporter which was published on May 19 and during his recent appearance on The Jimmy Fallon show, Porter reflected on the same as he revealed how life has changed for him.

Porter recalled how difficult it has been for him over the years before he decided to let go of the stigma and disclose his HIV-positive status. He said, "I've been positive since 2007. And, you know, having lived through the AIDS crisis, it was heavy for me. It was a heavy year, 2007."

Further talking about how he feels now after going public with it, the Pose star said, "I lived with the shame of it for a really long time and last week I released that shame, I released that trauma and I am a free man, honey! Free! I've never felt joy like this before." Billy's 'free man' stand got the audience to give him a loud cheer as they showed their support for him.

Check out Billy Porter's conversation with Jimmy Fallon Here

Porter had in his THR essay revealed the details about when he learned about his diagnosis and even called it the "worst year of his life." The actor during his conversation with Fallon further stated how difficult it was to keep it from his mother and the reason he hid it from her saying, "There was just so much going on, and my mother received so much persecution because I was gay, and I just didn't want her to have to go through that again."

