Billy Porter SLAMS Harry Styles over his non binary fashion choices; Calls it a ‘political’ move

Billy Porter recently called out American magazine Vogue over their Harry Styles cover from November 2020. If you didn’t know, the former One Direction member posed for the magazine in a dress. Now, Porter, 52, spoke to Sunday Times and expressed his disappointment on everyone praising Styles for breaking gender norms when he himself was “the first one doing it.” Billy has often been seen on red carpets and at events in dresses. He has also publicly spoken about normalizing men wearing dresses.

Billy said, “I changed the whole game. I. Personally. Changed. The. Whole. Game. And that is not ego, that is just fact. I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it. I feel like the fashion industry has accepted me because they have to. I’m not necessarily convinced and here is why. I created the conversation [about non-binary fashion] and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time.”

Billy continued calling out the singer and the magazine, he said, “He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life. I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned [down]. All he has to do is be white and straight.”

Back in November 2020, Styles spoke about his fluid sense of fashion and told Vogue, “As a kid I definitely liked fancy dress. I was really young, and I wore tights for [the play]. I remember it was crazy to me that I was wearing a pair of tights. And that was maybe where it all kicked off! I like playing dress-up in general.”

