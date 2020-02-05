Billy Porter takes potshots at Donald Trump as he addresses LGBTQ State of The Union with powerful speech

Billy Porter took a moment to urge the people of America to vote this year but also brought everyone's attention to the challenges faced by the people of the LGBTQ community.

While the US decides on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter returned to address the LGBTQ community. The 'Pose' actor took a moment to urge the people of America to vote this year but also brought everyone's attention to the hardships faced by the people of the community every single day. Just a few hours before Donald Trump could deliver his speech, Porter took to the stage and urged people to end 'one of the biggest crises' i.e. Trump's presidency.

In a powerful speech, Porter highlighted how Trump's actions have adversely affected the LGBTQ community. The actor spoke about how Trump's 'tweet' banned trans people from serving in the US military or his 'conscience rule' that allows health care professionals to differentiate against the community.

Porter also pointed out how Trump's administration's proposed rule change that would allow single-sex homeless shelters to turn away transgender people. He began by saying, "Last year, I told you that the state of our union is strong. While it certainly has been battered, our union is far from broken. Now, in 2020, our responsibility as citizens has been more evident."

The actor, whose red carpet antics and outfits never fail to impress, also spoke about hate crimes. He brought to light the rise in hate crimes and how more than 20 transgender people were killed in 2019. "Donald J. Trump has painted himself as a friend of the LGBTQ community, while revealing his true colors at every malicious turn. This heinous violence against trans people, which disproportionately affects trans women of color is nopthing short of an epidemic. We must confront it as a community and as a country, and we must elect officials who recognize it for the crisis that it is."

While concluding his speech, Billy Porter reminded the community that it has 'far more that connects us than sets us apart'.

