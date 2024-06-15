Billy Ray Cyrus Accuses Estranged Wife Firerose Of Unauthorized Credit Use And Spending USD 96K Amid Divorce; Seeks Restraining Order

Weeks after filing for divorce, Billy Ray Cyrus has accused his estranged wife, Firerose, of charging $96,986.05 on his credit card between May 23 and June 7.

According to People, in an emergency motion filed by the country crooner in a Tennessee court on Thursday, June 13, the Achy Breaky Heart singer, 62, is seeking a restraining order that would keep Firerose away from any “unauthorized” use of his personal and business credit cards and accounts.

The aforementioned amount spent, per the documents, also includes payments to her attorney.

For the record, May 23 happens to be the same day Cyrus filed for divorce from the Australian singer, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct. The singer also sought an annulment of their seven-month marriage on grounds of fraud in his court filing.

Firerose responds to Billy Ray Cyrus’ emergency motion

In response to Cyrus’ emergency motion filing, Firerose, 37, said there was in fact “no emergency” and that she had access to her husband’s credit cards since June 22 with his due permission.

“To claim wife has made 37 unauthorized charges is untrue,” her attorney wrote in a separate filing, as per People. “Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage." The attorney added that his wife was living just like she has been since October 10, 2023, and Cyrus has no right to cut her off.

Firerose informed in her filing that after she and Cyrus tied the knot in October last year, she had been using his cards for spending with his full permission and that the couple would “routinely go over” her expenses on the card in question. Cyrus’ filing, meanwhile, notes that he and Firerose do not have any joint accounts, credit cards, or real estate and that neither party was ever an authorized user on the other’s cards or accounts. He further informs the court that she owns real estate in Los Angeles worth over seven figures and that she has more than $500,000 in “liquid and investment assets at her disposal.”

Hence, the former Hannah Montana star is requesting that his wife reimburse the amount charged to his credit card.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose were in love

The pair got married in October 2023, just under a year after getting engaged. They described their nuptials as “the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love” in a joint Instagram post.

As recently as April 2024, Firerose celebrated six months of marriage to Cyrus, writing on the social media platform, “6 months ago, I married this man. Life isn't always easy…but it sure helps when your husband's also your best friend. Thank you, Lord!” Her caption accompanied snapshots from their wedding day.

Though the pair no longer follow each other on Instagram, strangely, neither has taken the initiative to delete several of their pictures together. Cyrus’ Instagram, in particular, is very Firerose-dominant, even after his divorce and now a restraining order filing.

