Billy Ray Cyrus Accuses Firerose of Physically, Emotionally, and Verbally Abusing Him

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse

Billy Ray Cyrus is widely recognized as a prominent figure in the world of country music. Throughout his extensive career spanning several decades, he has attained remarkable achievements and garnered immense success. Notably, both he and his daughter Miley Cyrus have effectively maintained their relevance in the media.

Now, the country singer has accused his estranged wife Firerose, whom he married in 2023, of abusing him. Check out the serious claims made by the vocalist towards his ex-wife.

Billy Ray Cyrus accuses Firerose of abusing him

As per people, the country superstar filed court documents on Monday (June 24) in Tennessee claiming that Firerose “physically”, emotionally, and verbally abused him while denying the claims made against him by his estranged wife of being abusive towards her.

The filing stated, “While Plaintiff would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated, and angry with Defendant in May 2024, it is the plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused.”

As per the outlet, in an affidavit, the Could’ve Been Me singer’s manager, Scott Adkins claimed to have witnessed abuse towards the singer.

In repose to the complaint made by Firerose, Cyrus claimed once he questioned his estranged wife about the confusion that surrounded her last name.

After which, she allegedly blackmailed him that she would end his career if he attempted to divorce, by publicly telling that he asked her to part ways as she needed a double mastectomy.

He also alleged in the filing that despite knowing that she has been the BRCA 1 gene mutation carrier for four years, Firerose did not tell about this to Cyrus until her marriage to him.

Know what Firerose’s rep had to say about it

As per the publication, an unnamed rep for Firerose claimed that the people who are backing Cyrus’s untrue claims are “on his payroll, whose credibility is questionable.”

The rep added, “The audacity to question a BRCA-positive women’s decision to undergo a preventative surgery" reflects the "cruel manipulation" of the country singer.

On July 14, in the court documents filed by Firerose, she claimed that just one day before she was supposed to undergo a preventative double mastectomy, Cyrus filed for divorce, which was in May.

She also claimed that her ex-husband put her in an “emotional and psychological prison,” and would often address her by calling her, “a selfish f***ig bi***” and would also say that he was using the singer.

The country superstar filed for divorce from Firerose on May 23, after seven months into their marriage. He claimed that the split was the result of irreconcilable differences and inappropriate material conduct, per the publication.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

