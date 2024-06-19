Billy Ray Cyrus Alleges Wife Firerose Attempted To Isolate Him By Blocking Communication With Daughter; Know Details

Billy Ray Cyrus, a country singer, has made new allegations against his estranged wife, Firerose, accusing her of attempting to cut him off from his family by blocking communication with one of his daughters.

New allegations on Billy Ray Cyrus' wife

In an amendment to his divorce complaint filed on June 17 in Williamson County, Tenn., Cyrus claimed that Firerose had engaged in a deliberate campaign to isolate him from his family since he filed for divorce on May 23. According to the complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Cyrus discovered that Firerose had prevented one of his daughters from contacting him via his phones or electronic devices.

The legal documents also reveal allegations of financial mismanagement, with Cyrus claiming that Firerose made unauthorized charges totaling nearly $97,000 on his business credit card following the divorce filing. In response, Firerose's attorneys denied the allegations, claiming she was simply following the status quo of their financial arrangements during the marriage.

Claims of deception and emotional abuse

Cyrus also accused Firerose of lying about her marital history and surname, claiming she misrepresented herself and attempted to use the Cyrus surname for personal gain. In contrast, Firerose accused Cyrus of emotional and psychological abuse throughout their marriage, complicating the ongoing legal battle even more.

The timing of Cyrus' divorce filing has added another layer of contention, as Firerose claims he filed just one day before she was scheduled to have breast cancer surgery.

The ongoing legal battle between Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose is fraught with serious allegations on both sides. Their divorce proceedings are highly contentious, with accusations ranging from isolation and financial misuse to abuse and deception. Both parties are dealing with this difficult situation in public, which adds to an already stressful situation.

Advertisement

The outcome of this divorce will affect not only Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose but also their families and careers. The public will be watching closely to see how these allegations unfold and what impact they will have on all involved.

ALSO READ: Post Malone Announces New Album F-1 Trillion; Everything We Know So Far