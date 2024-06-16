Billy Ray Cyrus Believes Firerose 'Married For Other Reasons But Love’, Reveals Source Amid Divorce News

Billy Ray Cyrus reportedly filed for divorce from his wife of seven months, Firerose, on May 22, in Nashville. According to documents obtained by People magazine, he cited irreconcilable differences, inappropriate behavior, and marital misconduct as reasons behind his decision.

Days after the divorce filing came to light, in a new report, a source has told the publication that Cyrus now believes Firerose allegedly had other interests and did not marry him for love.

Billy Ray Cyrus feels Firerose did not marry him for love, says source

According to a new People magazine report, a source has revealed that seven months after their wedding, the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker realized that Firerose was not the person “he thought he married.”

The source in the report claimed that the musician suspects that she allegedly married him for ”other reasons” like financial stability. The said source also claimed that the couple “had drama and trust issues” over money before their marriage fell apart.

As per the report, the source further alleged that Cyrus wants Firerose “out of his life” and revealed that the pair had a prenuptial agreement. The source even mentioned that while Cyrus is “disappointed” over his current situation, he will also work towards new beginnings and turn things around since he is a “very positive guy.”

The latest update comes after Billy Ray Cyrus filed an emergency motion in a Tennessee court asking for a temporary restraining order against Firerose. The objective of this motion is to prevent her from making unauthorized use of his personal and business credit cards and accounts.

According to the aforementioned outlet, Firerose allegedly made 37 unauthorized charges totaling 96,986 USD on Cyrus' business account. Reports also suggest that the singer is seeking an annulment of the marriage on grounds of fraud.

Billy Ray Cyrus' family drama in a nutshell

Cyrus was married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years. They have five children: Miley Cyrus, Noah, Brandi, Trace, and Braison. Following the divorce of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus in April 2022, as they began seeing other people, rumors emerged about a family split.

With both Tish and Billy Ray entering new relationships, their children seem to be divided over them. When Tish married Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023, Noah and Braison were conspicuously missing from the wedding.

This raised speculation about her relationship with her kids. According to reports, later on, it turned out that before Tish’s dating him, Noah had a fling with Purcell casually. Later on, Billy Ray married Firerose.

Despite all these rumors about the troubles within his household, in interviews, Billy Ray Cyrus said he did not have any problems at home. He underscored that through it all the family stood by each other during instabilities such as this one.