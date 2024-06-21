Billy Ray Cyrus Clamis Estranged Wife Firerose 'Begged' Him To Get Back Together; Find Out What Happened Here

In a surprising twist to their ongoing divorce story, country music star Billy Ray Cyrus has claimed that his estranged wife, known as Firerose, asked him to get back together shortly after he filed for divorce. The 62-year-old singer revealed this through his legal team, who shared a heartfelt handwritten note supposedly from Firerose.

Cyrus' lawyers said they found the note when he returned home after Firerose was ordered by the court to leave the house they had lived in for over 25 years. According to PEOPLE magazine, the note expressed regret and a desire to fix their relationship amidst their separation.

"I miss you more than words can say, Baby," the note reportedly said. "Let’s work this out and grow closer through this tough time. I need you. I love you. I’m so sorry."

Alongside the note, Cyrus' lawyers showed a text message they claim Firerose sent after leaving their home. They said the message showed regret and a hope to reconcile, wanting to avoid a long fight. "I hear you, Baby. I love you," the text reportedly said. "I don’t want us to fight. I’ll do what you ask, because you promised we can talk. I trust you." The text continued with Firerose saying she felt lost and missed Cyrus deeply.

Cyrus' legal team used these messages to argue against Firerose's claims of abuse by suggesting she wouldn't seek reconciliation if Cyrus had truly hurt her.

They also accused Firerose of trying to keep Cyrus away from his family and using his fame for her own gain, questioning the truth of her claims about her past marriages.

Firerose, a musician from Australia, filed for divorce herself, accusing Cyrus of severe verbal and emotional abuse in court documents filed in Tennessee on June 14. Her filing mentioned Cyrus filing for divorce right before she was to have surgery, adding to their legal battle.

Firerose silent amidst divorce drama as public speculates on relationship truth

Firerose’s representatives have not yet responded to requests for comment on the note or Cyrus' claims. As their legal fight continues, the public watches a complicated story of love, accusations, and legal moves between two people who were once together. Billy Ray Cyrus' revelation about Firerose's desire to reconcile adds another layer to their widely talked-about divorce, raising questions about their relationship's true nature and the truth behind the abuse allegations.

