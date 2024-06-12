Billy Ray Cyrus Files For Divorce From Singer Firerose Less Than Year After Marriage; Seeks Annulment On Grounds Of Fraud

Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from singer Firerose less than a year after the duo got married. The I’m So Miserable singer, 62, quietly filed the paperwork in late May, per the court documents obtained by People on Tuesday, June 11. He cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as the reasons for their split. Cyrus is also seeking an annulment on the grounds of fraud.

The Australian musician and Cyrus got hitched in October 2023 after reportedly getting close while working on multiple musical projects together.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose’s relationship explored amid their divorce

The two musicians were reportedly friends for years before they embarked on a romantic journey during the COVID-19 pandemic. They started dating in 2022, per the aforementioned publication, and got engaged later that year before getting married the following year.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony,” the newlyweds wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time. “It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”

Together, the now-estranged pair released four collaborative songs: New Day, Time, Plans, and After the Storm. The duo even performed one of their songs on Good Morning America in August last year and spoke about their relationship. While Cyrus equated their alliance to peanut butter and jelly, Firerose said she is just so grateful to get to live her dreams every day with the love of her life (Cyrus).

The latter, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, posted pictures with the rocker as recently as late April to mark six months of their marriage. “6 months ago, I married this man. Life isn't always easy, but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you, Lord!” she wrote on Instagram alongside snaps from their wedding day.

Cyrus, too, celebrated Firerose in April, telling his fans and followers he had “so much to be grateful for.”

The pair, however, no longer follow each other on social media.

Cyrus and Firerose’s matrimony was his third marriage. The country crooner was married to Cindy Smith between 1986 and 1991 and to Tish Cyrus between 1993 and 2022.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus’ relationship

The duo were married for 28 years, despite some notable turbulence during their relationship.

Like Billy Ray, Tish was also quick to move on from their marriage to wedding actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023. Their nuptials, however, were reportedly a point of contention within the family, with some of Cyrus' children not approving of their union.

The former couple share three children together: Miley, 31, Braison, 30, and Noah, 24. Billy also adopted Tish’s two children, Brandi, 37, and Trace, 35, from her previous marriage. He also shares a son, Christopher Cody, with Kristen Luckey, whom he dated before meeting Tish.