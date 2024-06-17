Billy Ray Cyrus Reportedly Accused Firerose Of 'Cheating' Before Ending The Marriage; 'It Was The Final Straw For Fim'

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's marriage ended due to infidelity, as revealed by a source to Us Weekly. The couple often fought intensely, with Billy accusing Firerose of cheating, which was the breaking point for him.

The insider told US Weekly, "Billy and Firerose were always fighting and the relationship was intense and toxic at times, Billy accused Firerose of cheating and it was the final straw for him.”

The source told the outlet that their relationship was seen as abrupt and troubled by Billy's children, including Miley and Noah Cyrus, who never approved of the marriage.

The insider shared to US Weekly that, “Miley is hopeful this will give some peace to the family and she thinks this is a good step in the right direction for him.”

Billy Ray, 62, filed for an annulment from Firerose (Johanna Rose Hodges), 35, after just seven months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct. He claimed their marriage was fraudulent and requested an annulment.

Following their split, Billy Ray gave Firerose two days to move out and paid her $500 a night for temporary housing for 10 days, as per court documents. He will continue to provide $5,000 a month for her housing in Tennessee for up to 90 days or until their divorce is finalized.

Billy Ray Cyrus files for a restraining order against Firerose

In a recent legal document from TMZ, Billy Ray Cyrus accused his estranged wife, Firerose, of charging $96,986.05 on his credit card without permission between May 23 and June 7.

He claimed she made 37 unauthorized charges using his business American Express card, which he said she was never authorized to use. The 62-year-old singer filed for an emergency restraining order to stop Firerose from using the card and other cards, and he demanded that she repay the entire amount per Page Six.

Firerose countered in her own court filing also obtained by TMZ, stating she had access to several of Cyrus's cards since they moved in together in 2022 and that there were no restrictions on their use. She argued she should be allowed to use their shared money to support her lifestyle while they are still legally married.

Additionally, Firerose's filing explained that $45,000 of the disputed charges were made by her law firm in error, and the money had already been refunded reports Page Six.

The couple, romantically linked shortly after Billy Ray's divorce from Tish Cyrus in April 2022, got engaged in 2022 and married in October 2023. Their wedding was described as a perfect celebration of love, but troubles surfaced within six months, leading to their separation in May 2024.

Despite their short-lived marriage, Firerose had previously celebrated their relationship on social media, calling Billy Ray her best friend. The couple's quick romance and subsequent split have garnered attention from many.

