Bindi Irwin Recalls Losing Dad Steve at Young Age; Says ‘Those Feelings’ Are Still Part of Her

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Bindi Irwin reflected upon her father, Steve Irwin’s death, which left a permanent scar on her heart! During her appearance on the A Life of Greatness podcast, the wildlife conservationist got candid about her experience with grief after her dad’s tragic death in 2006.

“Grief is a very funny thing where it changes over time,” she said. Bindi recalled being a little girl at the time of her father's death and what people told her to console. Most of them approached her, saying that time would heal everything, but it was too much for her little brain to comprehend.

However, now at 26, the advice didn’t ring true to Bindi. She explained that time only changes one’s perception of grief, not the grief itself. Having had the first-hand experience of losing a father, Bindi says that grief, sadness, and the “feelings of loss” have become a part of her, like a “scar” on her heart.

Conservationist Steve tragically died on September 4, 2006, in an unexpected stingray attack while he snorkeled by the creature in the Batt Reef off the coast of Australia. Bindi, who was 8 at the time of his death, recalled people telling her she’d eventually forget everything.

Advertisement

"It actually made me a little bit scared because I thought, in time, am I just going to forget about him?" she admitted. She further revealed how her way of mourning her father evolved over the years.

Earlier, she would feel devastated reminiscing about his father, but eventually, she learned to feel the love, light, and warmth by remembering the moments the father-daughter shared while he was alive. Bindi wanted to honor his father’s legacy by making him proud and continue his dedicated work towards wildlife.

Bindi admitted although her father’s death was a shock for the family, they were overwhelmed by the outpouring that followed. “It was unbelievable," she added.