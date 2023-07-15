Bird Box Barcelona: Is there a hope for humanity at the end? Find out

It has been half a decade since Bird Box, one of Netflix's biggest hits, captivated audiences and started a horror franchise within its intriguing post-apocalyptic world. Enter Bird Box Barcelona , which invites fans to remain vigilant as a new group of survivors band together in an attempt to escape the maddening creatures capable of inducing suicide in anyone who lays eyes on them.

Bird Box Barcelona ending explained

Set amidst the bustling streets of Barcelona, one of Spain's largest cities, this spinoff of Bird Box intensifies the atmosphere of fear and distrust among its characters. While the overall setting of the film is dark and shrouded in paranoia, the ending of the Spanish spin-off might be more hopeful than the original's.

The ending of Sandra Bullock's Bird Box saw 3 of our protagonists make it out alive, there was no cure at the end, nor exactly a safe space that the monsters can never reach.

On the other hand in Bird Box Barcelona, when she reaches the safe castle, she instantly finds out through the doctors examining her that there in fact might be just a cure or a vaccine to get rid of the monsters for once and for all.

It's revealed to the audiences that the people who work as the monster's seers aka humans that were doing the killing for the monsters, have their DNA reformed due to trauma and grief. This gives the doctors a chance to work with the seer's blood, which can help them create a cure that will shield the human race from the effects of unseeable beings.

About Bird Box Barcelona

Bird Box Barcelona provides a fresh perspective through the eyes of Sebastián (Mario Casas), a desperate father who will go to any lengths to reunite with his daughter, Anna, who dies because of the monsters.

Sebastian is manipulated by creatures to see them as angels coming to earth to save all of humanity, and for that to happen, the humans must look at creatures, which will lead them to their ultimate death. Our protagonist then becomes a seer in the hope of reuniting with his wife and daughter in the afterlife.