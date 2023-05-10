Bird Box Barcelona: Release date, plot and more; All you need to know about Sandra Bullock starrer spin-off

A sequel to Bird Box, one of Netflix's most popular films ever, has been released almost four and a half years after the Sandra Bullock-starring original set streaming records.

The original Bird Box, which was first released in December 2018, follows a woman (played by Sandra Bullock) as she and her children travel for two days while wearing blindfolds to avoid coming into contact with an unknown entity that is destroying the world's population.

About Bird Box's 2018 release

John Malkovich (Billions) and Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story) shared the lead roles in Bird Box.

Although Netflix claimed that more than 45 million member accounts have viewed the movie (or at least 70% of it), Nielsen said that within the first seven days of its release, Bird Box attracted roughly 26 million unique U.S. viewers. Since then, Bird Box has been surpassed in terms of hours seen during the first 28 days of release by only two Netflix films: Red Notice and Don't Look Up.

Bird Box Barcelona: Summary

Now comes Bird Box Barcelona, which will be released on Friday, July 14, and has a totally new ensemble.

Bird Box Barcelona, directed and written by Lex Pastor and David Pastor, is referred to as "an expansion" of the popular first film.

According to the Netflix synopsis, "After a mysterious force wipes out the majority of humanity, Sebastian (played by Los Hombres de Paco's Mario Casas) must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona." An unforeseen and even more frightening threat develops as he builds shaky relationships with other survivors and they make an attempt to flee the city.

Cast details for Bird Box Barcelona

The cast also features Michelle Jenner, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Diego Calva, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueas, Gonzalo De Castro, and Naila Schuberth (from Germany's Blackout). Georgina Campbell (from Krypton) is also included.

