Bird Box Barcelona Trailer: Sandra Bullock movie spin-off brings more sinister threats with new beasts

Netflix's one of the most famous films, Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock gained huge popularity in December 2018. Now comes Bird Box Barcelona which will be released on July 14 with a new ensemble. The streaming platform has recently released a second trailer for Bird Box Barcelona which has more sinister threats. Read on

Bird Box Barcelona new trailer out

The second trailer of the Spanish-language spin-off movie gives a lot more sinister threats and introduces new beats. The teaser takes up to a situation where a mysterious force eradicates the world's population. A blindfolded father, Sebastian, can be seen trying his best to protect his daughter, joined by Claire, once a psychiatrist. They desperately look for shelter to escape from the sinister beasts in Barcelona.

In the trailer, Sebastian is told, "These are worst things than the creatures… these creatures, they are changing." He will be seen navigating the desolate streets of Barcelona to survive but face an unexpected sinister threat.

About Bird Box Barcelona

The film is directed and written by Lex Pastor and David Pastor. The synopsis shared by Netflix says, "After a mysterious force wipes out the majority of humanity, Sebastian (played by Los Hombres de Paco's Mario Casas) must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona."

Cast of Bird Box Barcelona

The cast of the upcoming Netflix film features Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Michelle Jenner, Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, and others in significant roles.

For the unversed, the original Bird Box tells the story of a woman who is traveling with her children for two days while wearing blindfolds to avoid contact with an unknown entity that is ruthlessly destroying the world's population. The character of the woman was played by Sandra Bullock.

