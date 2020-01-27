Birds of Prey actress Rosie Perez backs Annabella Sciorra's rape claim against Harvey Weinstein

As per the latest reports in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, there are two more women have made charges of rape and sexual assault against the media mogul.

The Birds of Prey actress Rosie Perez has testified in court in New York, backing the claim made by Annabella Sciorra that Harvey Weinstein raped her. The story goes back to the year 1993, when on a night Rosie Perez spoke to Annabella Sciorra if she wanted to hang out. This is when Sciorra intimates Perez of something serious occurring in her life. Sciorra tells in a scared tone that she thinks she was raped and was very intimated to talk about it. Eventually, Annabella Sciorra reveals how she was reportedly raped by Harvey Weinstein.

Rosie Perez who features in The Last Thing He Wanted, revealed in court that Sciorra whispered in the phone which she felt was strange and also gave a demonstration of the same on the court in Manhattan. As per the latest reports in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, there are two more women have made charges of rape and sexual assault against the media mogul, Harvey Weinstein. Annabella Sciorra took the witness trial on Thursday, when she gave a chilling testimony of her alleged rape in the winter of 1993-94 by Weinstein. The alleged rape took place at Sciorra's apartment in Manhattan. While speaking in the court, Perez recalled her other phone call with Sciorra, where she urged Annabella to go to the police and file a case.

But, she also adds that Annabella was scared for her life which would be ruined if the details came to light. Many months later, Annabella Sciorra admits to Perez that it was indeed Harvey Weinstein who had assaulted her.

