Birds of Prey Box Office Collection: First DC film since Joker records DISASTROUS opening weekend earning

Birds of Prey Box Office Collections: Margot Robbie's R-Rated DC movie stumbles to stand at the box office in the US. Birds of Prey records a disastrous opening weekend box office collection.

Oscar-nominated star Margot Robbie won over the audience in 2016's Suicide Squad as Harley Quinn. However, she couldn't lure in moviegoers to buy a ticket to Birds of Prey. The Oscar-nominated actress reprised the DC character for the second time in DCEU and audiences did not seem interested in watching Harley Quinn back in action. Birds of Prey minted $33 million in North America, which is one of the worst openings a DC movie has ever seen in the US.

The disastrous opening weekend collections comes a few months after DC and Warner Bros celebrated the box office collection of Joker. The Joaquin Pheonix starrer not only rained moolah at the box office but also had a great victory lap during the awards season, bagging the Best Actor award. The US box office collection was not only below movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Suicide Squad and Shazam! but the US collections were below than Birds of Prey's international box office collection.

The Cathy Yan directorial saved some face on the global front as it ended its opening weekend run with a collection of $48 million. The US and international box office collection helped Birds of Prey collect $81 million at the worldwide front. As per a Variety report, Birds of Prey is nowhere close to reaching their breakeven point. Although the movie was made within a budget of $82 million, adding up the sets and CGI, the budget could be pushed to $100 million.

The report states that the movie needs an estimate of $100 million domestically and $300 million globally box office collection to reach break-even. Amidst a disastrous opening, Warner Bros have changed the title. The title has been changed to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey in several theatres in the US.

Variety

