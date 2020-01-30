Birds of Prey First Reactions Out: Margot Robbie’s film is being praised for its action, glitter & sisterhood

The first set of reactions for Margot Robbie starrer Birds Of Prey are out. Find out what the fans have to say about the much anticipated DC film.

In a little over a week, we will get to finally see Margot Robbie spread her magic on the big screens as Harley Quinn, a character that can only be described as one of the coolest anti-heroes of the comic book world. The Suicide Squad spin-off, Birds Of Prey, is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 7 and the fans can hardly keep calm. The film will follow the Margot’s Harley as she put together a killer lady gang to bring down crime lord Black Mask (Played by Ewan McGregor), and protect a young girl (Ella Jay Basco).

The cast list of the film also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Rosie Perez. In addition to an exciting plot and a star-studded cast list, the much-anticipated project is extra special because it has been penned by a female writer, Christina Hodson, and directed by a female filmmaker, Cathy Yan. While the world is waiting to experience the magic with bated breath, critics got a first look at the movie and here’s what they think of the DC film.

Praising the film for its deadly fight scenes, a critic tweeted, “Cathy Yan's #BIRDSOFPREY is a criminally fun celebration of sisterhood, with some of my favourite fight scenes in recent memory.” The early reactions to the film have turned out to be positive and reassuring. “#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs. It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely,” another tweet read. Prising the star cast for a job well done, another fan wrote, “So #BirdsofPrey was an absolute blast. Harley feels exactly like the human Looney Toon she ought to be, Black Mask is a scene stealer; Dinah, Helena, Cass, and Renee all rule. This was everything I want from DC movies and then some.”

Check out the first set of reviews for Birds Of Prey below:

Cathy Yan’s #BIRDSOFPREY is a criminally fun celebration of sisterhood, with some of my favourite fight scenes in recent memory. I was grinning from ear to ear the entire thing; making a pub debut with my review soon! pic.twitter.com/QBEgyf6oan — Millicent Thomas (@MillicentOnFilm) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs. It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely. pic.twitter.com/Y2DZgPYN2Y — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

So #BirdsofPrey was an absolute blast. Harley feels exactly like the human Looney Toon she ought to be, Black Mask is a scene stealer; Dinah, Helena, Cass, and Renee all rule. This was everything I want from DC movies and then some. — Meg Downey (@rustypolished) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey is a violent, seedy slow-burn leading to a flock-up that’s truly something special to witness pic.twitter.com/QGO8nQvwIv — Chris Sylvia (@sylvioso) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is one word: FUN! A frenetic hyper stylized Harley Quinn comic book come to life (it’s her movie). It’s DC’s Deadpool w/ a dash of Tarantino. COULD NOT get enough of McGregor’s Black Mask; hysterical, eccentric, & deliciously pathetic. A rockin’ kick ass good time! pic.twitter.com/QZ4t95sa7M — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 29, 2020

Just saw #BirdsofPrey and am happy to report that it's my favorite modern DC movie yet. Like Shazam, it carves its own path with totally unique aesthetic, action, and tone. Margot, Ewan and all the rest are 100% fantabulous. Why aren't there more roller skate action scenes?? pic.twitter.com/BDipKiB0qU — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) January 29, 2020

BIRDS OF PREY mostly entertains, and goes balls-to-the-wall insane in certain scenes, with a fantabulous Margot Robbie performance, great supporting leads, peppy soundtrack, fun action and fast pace. It doesn't *always* work, but there's never a dull moment either. #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/jLsqxKr5Vv — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food pic.twitter.com/EDQ3sr5JtL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 29, 2020

Are you excited to watch Birds of Prey? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Watch Birds of Prey trailer here:

