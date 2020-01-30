Birds of Prey First Reactions Out: Margot Robbie’s film is being praised for its action, glitter & sisterhood

In a little over a week, we will get to finally see Margot Robbie spread her magic on the big screens as Harley Quinn, a character that can only be described as one of the coolest anti-heroes of the comic book world. The Suicide Squad spin-off, Birds Of Prey, is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 7 and the fans can hardly keep calm. The film will follow the Margot’s Harley as she put together a killer lady gang to bring down crime lord Black Mask (Played by Ewan McGregor), and protect a young girl (Ella Jay Basco).

The cast list of the film also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Rosie Perez. In addition to an exciting plot and a star-studded cast list, the much-anticipated project is extra special because it has been penned by a female writer, Christina Hodson, and directed by a female filmmaker, Cathy Yan. While the world is waiting to experience the magic with bated breath, critics got a first look at the movie and here’s what they think of the DC film.

Praising the film for its deadly fight scenes, a critic tweeted, “Cathy Yan's #BIRDSOFPREY is a criminally fun celebration of sisterhood, with some of my favourite fight scenes in recent memory.” The early reactions to the film have turned out to be positive and reassuring. “#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs. It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely,” another tweet read. Prising the star cast for a job well done, another fan wrote, “So #BirdsofPrey was an absolute blast. Harley feels exactly like the human Looney Toon she ought to be, Black Mask is a scene stealer; Dinah, Helena, Cass, and Renee all rule. This was everything I want from DC movies and then some.”

Check out the first set of reviews for Birds Of Prey below:

Are you excited to watch Birds of Prey? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Watch Birds of Prey trailer here: 

