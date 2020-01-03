Birds Of Prey: Joker to appear in the DCEU movie? Margot Robbie reveals details about Jared Leto's appearance

Birds of Prey is set to release next month. The movie sees Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the movie. Will Jared Leto reprise his role as Joker in the movie? Robbie spills the beans.

It has been three and a half years since Joker and Harley Quinn set the screen on fire with their appearance in Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie pumped life into Harley while Jared Leto filled the shoes of Joker in the movie. While Joker and Harley were forced to part ways in Suicide Squad, fans were expecting the duo would cross paths in Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn). But DC fans were a little disappointed that Joker couldn't make it to the Birds of Prey trailer.

And now, Robbie has confirmed that Jared's Joker will not be seen in the DCEU movie releasing next month. The actress, who also serves as a producer of the movie, recently opened up about the movie and confirmed that Harley doesn't cross paths with Joker in Bird of Prey. Talking to Variety, Robbie affirmed that he is not appearing in the movie, not even in a cameo.

Birds of Prey kicks off showcasing Harley’s breakup with the Joker. Robbie reveals Leto’s DC character does not appear, not even as a cameo, in the Cathy Yan directorial. She revealed that during Suicide Squad, she “fell in love with” Harley Quinn. However, she confessed, she did not understand the reason behind "wildly brilliant, unstable character" like Harley would be in a relationship with the Joker, who “wants to kill her most of the time.”

Comparing Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Robbie said Phoenix "did a phenomenal job" as the Joker. However, she said that Todd Phillips' Joker "was much more grounded." Whereas, Birds of Prey, as a movie, is "different. It’s heightened.”

Birds of Prey is set to release on February 7.

Check out the Birds of Prey trailer below:

