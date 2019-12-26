Birds of Prey: Margot Robbie aka Harley Quinn says THIS about DC characters; Find Out

The film will see Margot Robbie as the character who is on a rescue mission. The fierce character of Harley Quinn turns saviour for Cassandra Cain.

The talented actress Margot Robbie will be seen as the character called Harley Quinn in the upcoming film Birds of Prey. This film will see the Bombshell actress Margot Robbie as the dynamic and hard-hitting character Harley with her gang of girls. The film Birds of Prey will be hitting the big screen on the 7th February, 2020. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margot Robbie said while talking about the film Birds of Prey that she felt it was necessary to censor her character to be in line with the PG ratings.

The film as per the latest reports on the Cathy Yan directorial, state that the film had received a R rating. The film will see Margot Robbie as the character who is on a rescue mission. The deadly character of Harley Quinn turns saviour for Cassandra Cain. But, this time round, Harley Quinn is not alone. She has the support of Huntress and Black Canary. While talking to Collider about the film Birds of Prey helmed by ace director Cathy Yan, the gorgeous Margot Robbie says candidly that some characters from the DC universe are quite dark. Margot Robbie does not hold back, and admits that she feels, an actor needs to dive deep into the character to understand the dept and the doing of that particular character.

The Bombshell actress who got a love and appreciation for the film, that also starred Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, said further that may be during the edit, the cast and editor can see how much deep does the film go and also what does the tone of the film sound like. Margot Robbie further adds that the actors tends to dive in deep to get the character right.

Check out the trailer:

