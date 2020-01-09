Birds of Prey: Margot Robbie opens up on how she connected with DC’s Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie, who will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey, opened up about how she built a connection with the DC character.

While David Ayer's Suicide Squad might have fallen flat at the box office, disappointing the fans who were eagerly waiting for the DC movie to hit the big screens, the film’s poor performance could not stop Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn from shining bright. While the audience criticised the film for everything from Jared Leto’s portrayal of Joker to its weak plot line, the fans loved and appreciated Margot as the quirky DC villain. As Margot gears up to reprise the role in the upcoming film, Birds of Prey, she opened up about what made her connect with the offbeat character.

Talking about portraying the unconventional comic book character, Margo told Variety that she could connect with the complicated nature of Harley’s psyche. While it took her some time to understand why Harley would stay in a relationship with a guy that abuses her, thanks to her research, she eventually understood her complicated relationship with Joker. In the comic books, Harley’s character goes from being a perfectly stable psychiatrist to becoming one of DC’s darkest Villains. A woman who was trained to treat mental illness, suddenly develops schizophrenia. “It’s the voices in my head,” Margot’s character says in the film.

During the interview, Margot asserted that in order to understand Harley's state of mind, she researched about schizophrenia. The actress mentioned that she enjoyed playing the role because of Harley’s unpredictable nature. The very fact that the character could react in any way to any situation, made the actress fall in love with Harley.

Credits :Variety

