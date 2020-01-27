Birds of Prey: Margot Robbie REVEALS she wanted to see Harley Quinn in a girl gang

The character of Harley Quinn who goes through a heartbreak after calling it quits with Joker, will be seen in a terrific and fearless gang of girls.

The upcoming film, Birds of Prey which is a Suicide Squad spin off sees Margot Robbie aka Harley Quinn in a survival tale. The character of Harley Quinn who goes through a heartbreak after breaking up with Joker, will be seen in a terrific and fearless gang of girls. While talking to comicbook.com the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margot Robbie she wanted to see her character in girl gang as there are very few films in Hollywood who featured a girl gang who are on a mission.

The film Birds of Prey has no trace of the Joker's character, and the actress reveals that the much-awaited flick, Birds of Prey could have been a story belonging only to Joker and Harley Quinn or no Joker in the film. The stunning actress Margot Robbie who won a million hearts with her terrific performance as Sharon Tate, in the Quentin Tarantino directorial, said that there is a gap in the film industry where not many girl gang film are made. The film, Birds of Prey will be a surprising and refreshing change, with Harley Quinn trying to survive and fight against the common enemy in the film. The gang of girl get together to fight the villain who has wrong each and every one of them in some way.

The film's first look has already generated a lot of curiosity and intrigue among the audiences that they are eager to watch the film on the big screen. The film is slated for a release on February 7, 2020.

