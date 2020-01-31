Birds of Prey: Margot Robbie REVEALS what will happen if Harley Quinn meets Joaquin Phoenix's Joker; Find Out

Margot Robbie has a theory about what will happen if her Harley Quinn meets Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. Check out what the Birds of Prey had to say.

Between Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker hitting the big screens in December and Margot Robbie starrer Bird of Prey releasing in February, fans were desperately hoping to see the two iconic anti-heroes, Joker and Harley Quinn, together. Considering the two share an epic romance in the DC comic books, the fans wanted to see the two characters sharing the same screen space in Robbie’s upcoming film. While that did not happen, Robbie has a theory about how the meeting would turn out if the two came face to face.

Imagining the possibility, the 29-year-old actor stated that Quinn’s company would have fundamentally changed the story arc of Phoenix’s Joker. She joked that the grounded and victimised Arthur Fleck, who in the film struggled with his inner demons and eventually turn into his alter ego Joker, would have fallen prey to madness much faster if he had Quinn by his side. Robbie did not think Quinn’s therapeutic skills would have changed Fleck’s life for good. She said this during an interview with Capital FM.

While the fans will not get to see Joker and Quinn’s iconic duo in the film, they are eagerly waiting to see Margot spread her magic in the upcoming Suicide Squad spin-off which is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 7. The film will follow the Margot’s Harley as she put together a killer lady gang to bring down crime lord Black Mask (Played by Ewan McGregor), and protect a young girl (Ella Jay Basco). A special screening was kept for critics earlier this week and they all took to social media and praised the film for everything from it high-power action sequences to a thrilling plotline.

