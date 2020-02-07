Birds of Prey: Margot Robbie says Harley Quinn’s character defies expectations and social norms

Speaking about her character in Birds of Prey, Margot Robbie said Harley Quinn breaks stereotypes and defies social norms. Read on to know what she said about the film’s storyline.

If we go through all the DC comic book characters, Harley Quinn is hands down one of the quirkiest of them all. Quinn is famous for being unpredictable and unconventional and that’s exactly what made Margot Robbie fall in love with the anti-hero. While speaking about her Birds of Prey character during an interview with Fox News Robbie said Quinn is special because she believes in breaking stereotypes and that is why she stands out. According to her, people find Quinn interesting because she breaks the same old social norms.

According to Robbie, the film challenges the romantic storyline that the audience expects from a film with a female protagonist and gives them something entirely different and fresh. In her opinion, Quinn defies expectations in every way and is unapologetically herself and that’s what makes the film interesting. Even though the character and story arc of the film is very unconventional, Robbie thinks people have started to appreciate unique storylines and will love the film.

Last month, during an interview with Variety, the actress her experience while portraying the unconventional comic book character in the film. She said she could connect with the complicated nature of Harley’s psyche. While it took her some time to understand why Harley would stay in a relationship with a guy that abuses her (Joker), thanks to her research, she eventually understood her complicated relationship with Joker. In the comic books, Harley’s character goes from being a perfectly stable psychiatrist to becoming one of DC’s darkest Villains. A woman who was trained to treat mental illness suddenly develops schizophrenia. “It’s the voices in my head,” Margot’s character says in the film.

Check Out Birds of Prey trailer here:

