Birds of Prey: Margot Robbie teases Gotham city from her film; Says ‘It’s colorful, it’s fun, it’s loud’

Over the years, various filmmakers have flirted with the idea of Gotham city. The location has basically acted as the backbone of every Batman-adjacent plotline ever narrated. The city was last seen in Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and will next feature in Margot Robbie’s highly anticipated film Birds of Prey. During a recent interview, Margot revealed how Harley's unique view of the world played a part in designing a vision for Gotham in the upcoming DC movie. She said the team wanted the city to reflect her character Harley Quinn’s personality.

Talking about the city, the actress told Digital Spy that the film does not feature high rises, instead, it features gutters and alleyway. She described the film’s version of Gotham to be colorful, fun, loud, Just Jared reported. Explaining the characteristics of the city, the actress said the city features dogs barking, constant traffic, people drinking margaritas and lots of fight scenes. She said they had fun creating a different version of Gotham that purely reflected Harley in every sense. The makers only focus on one theme – How would the world look like through Quinn's perspective. The Suicide Squad spin-off, Birds Of Prey, is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 7.

Earlier this month, Joker director Todd Phillips revealed the real-life inspiration for Gotham City in his film. He stated that his version of the City was inspired by New York City. The filmmaker admitted that, while creating the city, he took inspiration from his own childhood in New York. Phillips asserted that even though the makers have not specified exactly when and where the movie takes place, according to him, Gotham City has always been an extension of his memory of New York City in 1981, when he was just 11 or 12-years-old.

