Birds of Prey Trailer 2: Margot Robbie aka Harley Quinn is seeking revenge in a battle for survival

The film will also feature characters like Black Canary, Cassandra Cain, Renee Montoya, and Huntress. Cathy Yan has directed the Margot Robbie starrer.

The much anticipated second trailer of the Margot Robbie starrer Birds of Prey is out and it sees the lead actress getting over a bitter break up with the Joker. The latest trailer of the highly anticipated film called Birds of Prey sees, Harley Quinn trying to get over her bitter break up from Joker even those she claims it to be a mutual break up. Harley Quinn's life post break up with Joker is a battle of survival for the character essayed by the very talented actress Margot Robbie. But, there is a twist in the tale, when Harley Quinn realizes that she is not the only one looking for cover from the villain.

There are other girls too, who need to battle the same evil force. The girl of gang gets together to face the violent and unsettling battle of survival, where Harley makes sure to take some revenge as well. There is ample stunts and jaw dropping scenes from the lead actor Margot Robbie who recently featured in films like Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The actress will be seen in her full glory in the upcoming film, Birds of Prey.

The film will be hitting the big screen in Indian on February 7. The fans and film audience are very excited to see the chaos and mayhem that Harley Quinn and her gang of girls bring to the story. The film will also feature characters like Black Canary, Cassandra Cain, Renee Montoya, and Huntress. Cathy Yan has directed the Margot Robbie starrer.

(ALSO READ: Birds Of Prey: Joker to appear in the DCEU movie? Margot Robbie reveals details about Jared Leto's appearance)

Credits :youtube

Read More