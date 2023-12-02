Birthday Special: Britney Spears' 5 most iconic pop-culture moments

Britney Spears has been one of the most well-known figures in the industry. Since her debut in the 90s, the princess of pop has had the world watching her every move. From her highest highs to her lowest lows, everything has been broadcast for the world to see. Now as Britney Spears turns 43, and claims back her narrative, we look back at some of her most iconic moments that have made a permanent place for itself in pop culture.

Britney Spears' VMAs debut

Spears had released her debut album, ...Baby One More Time earlier that year to much fanfare. It would be an understatement to say that her album was anything short of a runaway success. So making her debut at the coveted VMAs in 1999, fans were excited, and Spears' did not disappoint. She recreated the title track of the album, Baby One More Time on stage, hyping up the dance number. And safe to say, she announced to the industry she was here to stay.

Britney Spears and Justin Timeberlake's all-denim look

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake have had quite a turbulent relationship over the years, from their breakup to the former's memoir, the fans discover one more reason why the two should've never dated. Though no matter how ill-fated, it cannot be denied that the two were iconic on the red carpet. Especially at the American Music Awards in 2001 when the duo showed up hand in hand wearing denim from top to bottom, fashionistas all over the world swooned at the iconic sight.

Britney Spears at the 2001 MTV VMAs

When someone talks about the VMAs today, there are a few memories that spring to life, and one of the most iconic ones is that of Britney Spears dancing with a python draped around her. In 2001 during her performance of, I'm a Slave 4 U, Britney brought a surprise dance partner out to accompany her with her cherography. While quite memorable, Spears in her memoir revealed she was "terrified" to dance with a snake wrapped around her.

It's Britney, Bi*tch!

Britney Spears' music video for her hit, Gimme More dropped in 2007, and while the track itself is one of her most beloved songs by the fans, the first 3 seconds of it gave the singer her catchphrase. "It's Britney, Bi*tch," became so popular that even to this day, if someone were to say it in the middle of a random street, everyone would know who they're referring too.

Britney Spears and Madonna kiss

Britney Spears and VMAs are a match made in heaven. Everytime she has appeared on the award show, fans would strap themselves in for another eventful night. During the 2003 rendition of the awards, Britney, Christina Aguilera, and Madonna hyped the audience up with their collab performances, but what stole the show was the surprise kiss between the Queen of pop and the former Disney star. Safe to say that it is a memory that has been carved into VMAs history.

