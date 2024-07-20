‘Bit Freaked Out’: Dafne Keen Sheds Light On Return As X-23 In Deadpool & Wolverine

If you haven't watched the final trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine, we would like to warn you that this article might contain major spoilers for you. However, proceeding, Dafne Keen made an utterly shocking appearance in the latest trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The movie which happens to be a threequel in the antihero’s tale is set to bring in a lot of great cameos and a number of powerful mutants.

Dafne Keen about reprising her role as X-23

In the latest trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine, fans have gone bewildered looking at Dafne Keen coming back in the movie, reprising her 2017 character from the legendary movie Logan.

Although she was younger in the movie where Hugh Jackman bid farewell to his iconic character, this time she will be seen playing an older version of Laura, aka X-23.

Talking about the filming experience, Keen revealed to Entertainment Weekly, "I was a bit freaked out," to be on the set of the only Marvel Studios movie set to release this year.

Keen further added that she thought she might have almost forgotten how it was to act like X-23 in the film.

"She's not in me anymore," Keen recalled thinking about her role.

To give herself a revision of what it felt like to play the role of one of Wolverine’s offspring born via a scientific experiment, Keen mentioned to the publication that she had rewatched Logan.

Recalling the shoots, Dafne Keen added that while filming an intense scene, she knew she was freaked out. However, as soon as she heard "Rolling!", Keen instantly felt like she was back on the set of Logan.

Concluding her words, the Spanish actress recalled that she felt as if eight years had not passed since her role in Logan.

Dafne Keen as X-23

Logan happened to be one of the most extravagant movies of all time, which not only made CBM fanatics cry but also paid a perfect tribute to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

The audience was also introduced to one of the most iconic characters from the Marvel comics, X-23, played by Dafne Keen in the R-rated movie.

She was shown to have similar powers as her mutant father, while also being as violent as him. Born in a lab, Laura is depicted as searching for her fellow mutants throughout the film.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

