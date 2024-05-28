Bitcoin Drops 2% As Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mt. Gox Transfers $5 Billion In BTC To Unknown Wallet

On May 28, Bitcoin fell 2% as wallets purportedly associated with the defunct cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox transferred 107,547 BTC, or about $7.3 billion, to an unidentified wallet. New transactions are being made every hour. This is done ahead of the October deadline for the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange to turn over its assets of Bitcoin to creditors.

On May 28, X posts were released by Whale Alert, an X account that monitors on-chain behavior. The updates described four on-chain transactions that took place in an hour and had a total value ranging from 3,999 BTC to more than 16,500 BTC. Four transaction hashes from May 28 between 1:41 and 2:54 a.m. UTC were shown by the blockchain explorer Arkham Intelligence. Twenty-one transfers from various Mt. Gox cold wallets are involved, the majority of which transmit 2,000 BTC at a time.

As per CoinMarketCap, the initial transfer of Mt. Gox BTC resulted in a 2% fall in the value of Bitcoin, which is currently trading at $67,875 instead of $69,374. Bitcoin's return from the Mt. Gox era will "terrify the market" and put pressure on the cryptocurrency's price, according to experts at K33 Research last month.

127,000 creditors of Mt. Gox are due bitcoins worth over $9.4 billion. After the exchange collapsed in 2014 as a result of multiple breaches that went unnoticed, these creditors have been waiting for their money for more than ten years. October 31 is the final payment deadline for Mt. Gox. The trustee started corresponding with creditors in January to confirm their identities and set up account transfers in return for payment.

