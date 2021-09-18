BJ Novak REVEALS which Office co stars he’d like to reunite with; And WHY he wouldn’t work with Mindy Kaling

The Office alum B.J. Novak recently looked back at his time on the iconic hit show of the 90s. While chatting with ET during the promotions of his new series--The Premise, Novak, 42, got candid about possibly working with his former The Office co-stars, while also revealing why he and Mindy Kaling, despite being close friends, haven’t worked together again since the show.

“I’m always thinking of Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight, and what an amazing talent he is. He’s so well known for Dwight, but he was a dramatic actor and he was a clown. I mean, he’s done everything, so that’s a guy I’d really love to write a role for. Of course, I’d always love to reunite with Steve Carrell and of course Mindy Kaling,” B.J. continued.

“I’d love to someday do something with her, but we’re worried that we would fight too much making it,” he jokingly added. As fans might remember, B.J. and Mindy, 42, starred together on The Office, while also serving as producers and writers. The duo also dated for a little while when they were filming the show. Kaling previously said that their relationship now is "romantically charged" but doesn't think they'll date again.

Novak, who is the godfather of Kaling's daughter, has said that it's fun being Kaling's best friend. Despite no longer working together, B.J. has a super close relationship with Mindy and her two kids – daughter Katherine, 3, and son Spencer, 1.

