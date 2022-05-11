Blac Chyna accuses Kardashian case judge of being 'biased' after losing the trial

Blac Chyna after losing her trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family is accusing Judge Gregory W. Alarcon of showing "undeniably hostile and extremely biased" behaviour against her and her attorney Lynne Ciani. According to documents obtained by TMZ, via Page Six, Chyna put forth her belief that bias from Judge Alarcon affected the outcome of the trial which was against Chyna.

As per the report, Chyna especially mentioned his instructions to the jury before they ruled against Chyna's favour was inspired by his biased beliefs. During the trial, Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni was dismissed from the courtroom by the judge for threatening defendant Kris Jenner and later Toni appeared to threaten even the judge himself though she did claim later on that her words were directed at Kris rather than Alarcon. In response, the Kardashian family attorney slammed Blac Chyna's latest filing as a "baseless effort to save face after losing at trial."

The representative went on to comment that even though Chyna can be upset with the outcome, "their effort to make a scapegoat of Judge Alarcon is frivolous, dishonest, and deserving of sanctions," the lawyer noted that her attorney did not raise such an issue before and have only come forward with the statement "after the jury found against her client."

For those unversed, Blac Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie for USD 40 million worth of damages and USD 60 million in future earnings as she accused them of trying to tarnish her career and prevent her from future economic endeavours and claimed that the family allegedly "conspired" to shut down the second season of her reality Tv show, Rob & Chyna.

