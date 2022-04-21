Blac Chyna denies having a 'grudge' against Kylie Jenner for dating her ex Tyga in her court testimony

Blac Chyna took to the stand in her lawsuit against the Kardashians for conspiring to cancel her show 2016 reality show, Rob and Chyna. At the case's testimony hearing which began with Chyna, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner were in attendance in court. The lawsuit filed by Blac Chyna in November 2017, alleges defamation and interference with prospective economic advantage.

During her testimony for the case, Chyna was cross-examined by lawyer Michael G. Rhodes who also asked her about holding a grudge against Kylie Jenner who dated her ex Tyga with whom she also shares a son. The 33-year-old was prompt enough to deny the claim and further added, "I have, like, no ill will against none of the ladies, actually", via Rolling Stone.

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, was the first witness called in her USD 100 million lawsuit claiming the Kardashian-Jenner women lied about her and ruined her TV career.

During the hearing, Chyna also admitted to picking up a gun and touching the charging cord to Rob’s neck but maintained that it was done "jokingly" during a celebration related to an announcement that Rob & Chyna had been picked up, at least unofficially, for a second season. Speaking in court, she admitted that she handled the weapon, but claimed it was a "silly" moment adding that Rob was on FaceTime with some friends at the time and that no one was alarmed by her actions. Chyna is again set to take the witness stand on Thursday in the continuing trial.

