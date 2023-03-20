Blac Chyna gets her face fillers removed after butt and breast surgery; DEETS inside

Blac Chyna is on a quest to rediscover her true self and she is taking everyone along with her. The 34-year-old TV personality shared an eight-minute-long Instagram video on Thursday to explain why she decided to get rid of her face fillers while recording the whole surgery. The video came three days after Chyna revealed she has undergone surgery to reduce her butt and breasts. The video received almost 250,000 likes by Sunday.

The model is undergoing several cosmetic procedures to get back to her normal self. She has shared an Instagram video where she could be seen getting her facial fillers removed. She has captioned that post as ‘I Remove all my face fillers, I’m so happy’. When the doctor in that video asked why she wanted to get her facial fillers removed, she replied that she was just tired and wanted to get back to her natural self. She later said that the fillers made her face look like a box and that’s why she wanted to dissolve all of it.

Blac got silicone treatment when she was 19 years old

Chyna revealed that she decided to receive silicone injections when she was 19 years old. She further said that females should not opt for silicone shots because it may lead to several complications like they can get sick, die, have issues, and all this weird stuff.

While concluding the post, the mother of two disclosed that the surgery to remove the silicone shots was supposed to take four hours, but it took closer to nine hours. According to Chyna, the way her jawline and cheekbones looked when they were sculpted made her feel like Jigsaw from "The Mask" whenever she had her makeup done in the past.

