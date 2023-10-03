Blac Chyna had to SELL clothes and shoes to make ends meet amid custody battle with Tyga: Report

Amid her ongoing custody battle against Tyga, Angela White, popularly known as Blac Chyna had to sell her clothes, shoes, and other belongings to make ends meet, reports TMZ. As per the documents obtained by the source, Chyna has claimed in her side of the legal paperwork that she had been selling a lot of her belongings in order to get enough money to keep her head above water. Here is what the entire report suggests about the legal battle and Chyna's struggle in this time. Read on.

Blac Chyna selling belongings amid legal battle

As the report says, according to the documents, Angela has been selling off her clothes, purses, and shoes through online consignment stores and to friends and family, generating over USD 178,000 this year. These sales have been crucial in supporting her income, especially because her business sales have reportedly taken a hit. But it should be noted that Angela acknowledges that this makeshift solution is only temporary.

Eventually, she will exhaust her personal items to sell, leaving her in an unstable financial situation. With legal bills piling up in her ongoing custody battle with Tyga over their son, King, Angela is finding it increasingly challenging to keep up the fight without financial support from her former partner.

Details of the custody battle

In addition to the financial strain, Blac Chyna claims that Tyga has been interfering with her limited visitation rights with their son. She alleges that she is only allowed 24 hours a week with King and accuses Tyga of refusing direct communication, sharing contact information, or disclosing King's school location and prescription information, which she considers crucial for the child's welfare. However, sources familiar with the situation have countered some of Angela's claims.

They assert that Angela knows Tyga's residence and point out that Tyga has been covering King's private school tuition, medical expenses, and everyday living costs. They also mention that King has an open line of communication with Angela. As all this piles up, Blac Chyna is seeking court orders to establish a consistent visitation schedule with King. She is also requesting financial assistance from Tyga to cover her legal and accounting fees, totaling USD 125,000. More updates on this request are yet to come. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

