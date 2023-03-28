Blac Chyna surprisingly dons Kim Kardashian T-shirt despite several defamation cases: 'I wanted to support...'

Everything is fair in love and lawsuit, right? In a recent interview, Blac Chyna made a subtle attempt to downplay her turmoil with the Kardashian-Jenner clan by showing ‘support’ to the reality tv star.

Blac Chyna praises Kim Kardashian during an interview

The American model has recently appeared on a new episode of “Why The Game Chose Me” on March 21. During the interview, she was dolled up in a t-shirt with a black and white pic of Kim Kardashian on it. When the host of the show Diamond asked, "What inspired you to wear that shirt?" She replied, “I wanted to support Kim. Yeah, she collaborated with Dolce, and I respect it.” The 34-year-old gushed about the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star. The model, who shares her 6-year-old daughter Dream with her ex-husband and the SKIIMS founder Kim's brother Rob Kardashian said, "And it's Dream’s auntie, so.” She was referring to Kim Kardashian here.

Blac Chyna had recently lost the $100 million defamation case she had filed against the family

Despite Blac Chyna’s loss against the Kardashian Family in a legal battle last year, the shout-out for Kim raised some questions. Chyna claimed in her lawsuit that the Kardashian family members have spread false information about her while she was having a tumultuous relationship with Rob Kardashian. She said that the family had accused her of abusing Rob physically and verbally several times.

Given that Chyna was battling the Kardashians in court less than a year ago, the words of respect and support come as a bit of a surprise to many. She added that the allegations caused her to lose her lucrative reality TV deal with E! In May 2022, a jury decided that Chyna was not entitled to any monetary damages.

