Blac Chyna testifies she jokingly pointed a gun at Rob Kardashian following his claims of assault

On Wednesday, Blac Chyna testified in L.A. Superior Court on day-3 of her civil trial against Rob Kardashian and his family. While recalling a night in December 2016 Chyna alleged that Rob's claims against her that she threatened his life were false as she pointed out a multitude of reasons. Previously, Rob filed legal documents claiming that she intended to "inflict severe injury to me and I feared for my life."

In the docs, as per ET, Rob alleged multiple instances of abuse that took place between the two as he claimed that Chyna once tried to choke him with an iPhone charging cord, allegedly assaulted him with a metal rod and added to his claims that she also pointed a loaded gun at him. To counter his charges, Chyna testified that on the night in December 2016 the couple was celebrating their joint show, Rob & Chyna, getting greenlit for a second season and pointed out that in the video which shows Rob's shirt being torn, it was all in playful flirtation as in the video the two were kissing and Kardashian was throwing money at her.

Meanwhile, for the charging cord episode, Chyna claimed that it was too in playful nature when Rob started playing video games in the middle of their celebration, she wrapped the cord around his neck in order to get his attention. She also claimed that there was hardly any struggle during the "playful" incident.

As for the elephant in the room, Chyna claimed that even though she knew that Rob kept a gun in his bedroom dresser, the firearm was not loaded. She testified that as Rob was video calling some of his friends she went in the frame and pointed a gun at him as a joke to never leave her, in a silly threat. According to Chyna, all of this was in good fun.

ALSO READ Blac Chyna denies having a 'grudge' against Kylie Jenner for dating her ex Tyga in her court testimony