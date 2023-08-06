Black Adam 2 Cancelation: Dwayne Johnson blames DC's 'leadership'; Details inside

Black Adam 2 will not be happening and the star has confirmed the news this week. Dwayne The Rock Johnson appeared on the new episode of Kevin Hart’s 'Hart to Hart' talk show only to share his heart on the franchise that he put his heart and soul in. While talking to Hart on the Peacock Show, the former WWE star opened up about the unfortunate fate of the DC franchise, due to multiple changes in the leadership. After announcing in December 2022 that the sequel would not happen, the Jumanji actor opened up about the hassle that transpired behind the scenes.

Black Adam 2 Cancelation: Got caught in 'the vortex'

The Black Adam project was DC's most ambitious move towards creating a universe and saving the fate of its heroes. By the end of the movie, fans saw the return of Henry Cavill's Superman. And, the next movie was ready to pitch the two heroes on the battlefield. However, it turned out that the entry of new leadership led to the studio losing one more project from its hands. This was the first time that Dwayne Johnson opened up about the situation in DC. “It was so many changes in leadership. Anytime you have a company, a publicly traded company, and you have all those changes in leadership, you have people coming in who, creatively and fiscally, are going to make decisions that you may not agree with,” the star commented on the cancelation of the sequel.

Speaking further about the dropped project, the WWE star said "That will always be one of the biggest mysteries.” Johnson added, “You have the biggest opening of your career. Sure, no China, which could’ve been maybe 100 or 200 million more dollars. You have a superhero and you want to grow out the franchise. You bring back Superman and Henry Cavill, which the world went crazy. And we created a diverse superhero portfolio, where we have just men and women of color in ‘Black Adam.'”

DC's changes in the leadership

Earlier this year, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Peter Safran joined the senior leadership positions at DC. In a bid to create a better cinematic universe, it turned out that the hassle led to the ultimate cancelation of Black Adam 2. Even The Rock suggested that the reason behind this cancelation would continue to be a 'mystery.' As of now, DCEU has the lineup of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle, Joker Folle a Deux, and The Batman Part 2. But it seems like Black Adam 2 will be a shelved project for a very long time.

