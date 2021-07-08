Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson drops a BTS photo from a 'cutting edge' scene in upcoming DCEU film

Dwayne Johnson is all set to wrap up the shooting of Black Adam as he confirmed in a new post that it's in the final week of its production.

Dwayne Johnson has been actively sharing on Instagram the massive efforts he has taken to achieve the killer physique that is required for him to take on the role of Black Adam. From workout videos to BTS images, the actor has teased how the much-anticipated film is shaping up. In a new post, Johnson once again hinted at a major scene in the film as he gave us a BTS glimpse of it.

Revealing that the film is currently in its final week of production, The Rock mentioned how a "cutting edge" scene from the film along with a BTS picture from the shoot. In the photo, Dwayne was seen getting prepped for a scene as his makeup artist put tracking dots on his body for the VFX.

Johnson's ripped physique in the post was enough to drive fans insane as they commented stating how they have really tall hopes from the upcoming DC film. Along with the BTS image, Johnson wrote, "This is the final week of production and the hard work with my training, diet and conditioning has been relentless - hardest of my career because I’ve had to maintain this physical look for months and had to peak in my final week - but our collective goal is to raise the bar with BLACK ADAM."

Check out Dwayne Johnson's BTS photo from Black Adam Here

The actor further teased his excitement to show fans his motive to portray the best version of the antihero. In all his Black Adam posts, Johnson has maintained that once his superhero arrives, the "hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE" will change and fans have been eager to see that.

Black Adam boasts of a stellar cast including Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. While fans may get to see a teaser of the film in the second half of 2021, the film is slated for a 2022 release.

