Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson vs Henry Cavill's Superman potential fight, Atom Smasher legacy and more

Black Adam has been one of the most anticipated projects from DCEU since its announcement. The film marks Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's superhero debut as he plays the lead character of Black Adam. The actor has given his fans several BTS glimpses from the making of the film as he showcased his workouts and more on Instagram. As the film gears up for its release, the lead cast has revealed more details about their characters and what fans can expect from it. Black Adam will introduce not only Johnson but also other new characters including Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. The trailers and promos of the film have promised that it's going to be an action-packed adventure and considering every superhero film today comes with its own set of surprises, fans have been curious to know if Henry Cavill's Superman will return to DCEU with a surprise cameo in the film.

Considering Black Adam is one of the most powerful DC superheroes, fans have wondered whether Johnson's performance as the titular antihero will go up against Henry Cavill's Superman. A Black Adam and Superman crossover is on everyone's mind and when Comicbook asked Johnson about his thoughts on the same at the film's world premiere, the actor acted coy. The Rock quipped, "I don't know. I don't know."I think the question is, should it be the showdown? I don't know if that's the way to go. And when fans watch Black Adam and they see the end, and they really pay attention, as I know they will... as they pay attention to the words that were said, they pay attention to the nuance of the looks. We'll let that lead us."

There is no denying that Johnson would b more than happy to share screen space with Henry Cavill considering the actor has gushed about the actor's take on Superman in the past. At the San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, The Rock referred to Cavill as "the Superman of our generation" as he praised the actor's portrayal of the superhero in Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League films. The actor also stressed on how they are building up the DC Universe teasing that there may still be time before we see any major showdowns between the titular characters. As for speculations surrounding Henry Cavill's return, rumours have also suggested that the actor will reprise his iconic role in Man of Steel 2 which may be teased in Black Adam as per fans.

Legacy of Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher

Noah Centineo who set hearts fluttering with his performance in the To All Boys franchise takes on his first superhero role with Black Adam. The actor will be introduced as Atom Smasher in the film and recently while speaking to CBR, the actor talked about his character's legacy and how it was for him to step into the shoes of a character that has been around since the 1940s. Centineo spoke about building a character whose uncle was a superhero and a grandfather that was a villain. The actor spoke about laying the foundation for Atom Smasher with this film and said, "Coming from that, letting that nepotism -- I would like to think even privilege -- kind of [inform] the way that Al walks into a room and how he shares his nervousness or his excitement, it was just great", via CBR.

Quintessa Swindell's take on Cyclone

Quintessa Swindell opened up to CBR about playing a character with so much "emotional depth" in Black Adam. The Euphoria star also added how incredible it was for her being of service to what was in the source material. Speaking about what the best part of playing Cyclone aka Maxine Hunkel was, the actress told CBR, " I'm so thankful that I was able to play this character because these young femme film characters do not come around often." The actress previously also mentioned how she researched and trained in modern dance techniques to showcase how her character would move when constantly surrounded by swirling winds.

Black Adam follows the story of an antihero from the ancient city of Kahndaq, who is unleashed into modern times. His way of dealing with justice grabs the attention of the Justice Society of America, who try to stop his rampage and train him how to be a hero more than a villain. The film has been helmed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra and is all set to hit the screens on October 21.

