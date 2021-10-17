Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson withstands hail of bullets in first look of upcoming DC movie

After months of tease, Dwayne Johnson finally reveals his complete Black Adam outfit. According to Screenrant, Black Adam is a DC film that has been in the works since 2008, with star Dwayne Johnson attempting to bring it to reality since then. Following numerous development delays, the picture began shooting earlier this year, with Jaume Collet-Serra as the director and an outstanding ensemble stepping in for Johnson.

Black Adam, which is set to be released in July 2022, is being billed as a game changer for the whole DCEU. Despite being a villain in the comics, Johnson seems to be retaining Black Adam as an anti-hero for his debut big screen appearance. The wrestler-turned-actor has frequently referred to Black Adam as one of the most powerful characters in the DC world, and he's teased his long-awaited arrival in a slew of social media postings. However, Johnson teased his Black Adam outfit throughout 2021, but it was only now that it was revealed.

Interestingly, Johnson's full Black Adam costume was finally shown to fans in a first look at the film on Saturday at DC FanDome. Johnson attended the unveiling of the Black Adam teaser, which included his character's first appearance in the film. At a critical juncture, Black Adam soars into the air, providing fans with their first official glimpse at his complete outfit. Take a look at it down below.

Meanwhile, Black Adam's revelation is one of the most anticipated of the forthcoming DCEU slate. Johnson's Black Adam, with his face covered by a hood, made quite an impact in the film's opening scene, and his outfit most certainly did the same. Because of the barrage of bullets Black Adam is enduring, some of the finer features are difficult to see, but fans can still see etchings on his torso and his signature lighting bolt right there on his chest. However, this outfit revelation has just added to the agony of the wait, but perhaps Johnson will give more Black Adam hints soon.

