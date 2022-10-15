Black Adam EXCLUSIVE: Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell felt THIS to suit up as JSA for the 1st time

The countdown has begun for the highly-awaited release of Black Adam! It's not only Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock who will make his grand DCEU debut with the upcoming Jaume Collet-Serra directorial, but fans will also be introduced to Justice Society of America for the first time. Black Adam's JSA comprises Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman/Carter Hall, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher/Albert "Al" Rothstein and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone/Maxine Hunkel. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, I spoke to Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell about feeling like giddy children when donning their Atom Smasher and Cyclone costumes for the first time. I further asked the gorgeous duo how it felt to see the entire JSA suited up for the first time on the sets of Black Adam alongside Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam/Teth-Adam. Centineo and Swindell divulged how it was an "overwhelming" experience for them at first but swiftly became a back-to-work mindset.

Noah Centineo Found it "OVERWHELMING" to See JSA Suit Up for Black Adam On seeing Justice Society of America suited up on the sets of Black Adam for the first time, Noah Centineo confessed, "I love that question. [Quintessa agreed] Pretty mind-blowing, huh? [Swindell affirmed, "Yeah, absolutely!"] Felt like it all had set into place. It was, for me, it was a little overwhelming, I would say, [Quintessa asked, "Really?"] Yeah, a little bit. And then you're like 'Oh, yeah! Gotta do a job!' [chuckles as Swindell agreed]" The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star added, "It was pretty shocking at first and I felt very, very amped. I don't know, just like... [Flexes his muscles]" Quintessa Swindell Found it "REFRESHING" to See Black Adam cast "embrace their characters" Quintessa Swindell mirrored a similar stance to their Black Adam co-star Noah Centineo on seeing JSA suited up for the first time on Black Adam sets: "Honestly, same! It was just very, yeah, kind of overwhelming and then it's like 'Oh, yeah! We have to do something again. We have to do this job.' [both chuckle]" However, the Trinkets star also praised their Black Adam co-stars: "But it was also very nice because everyone was so their character. They had fully realised and fully embraced their character by the time we even started or got to that point. That it was just also really refreshing seeing every person so different yet all of us, I don't know... [Noah chimed in, "Fitting into the piece."] Yeah, fitting in. So, it was crazy." Watch Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell's fun interview with Pinkvilla below:

We can't wait to see what Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell have in store for us in Black Adam! Black Adam: Things to Know Black Adam, which has been a long time coming, is centered on Black Adam aka Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson), an antihero, who eventually becomes a supervillain pitted against both Shazam and Superman. In the movie, he will be fighting against Justice Society of America, who try to put an end to his rampage, teach him the difference between a hero and a villain and eventually team up with him to fight an enemy more powerful than Black Adam himself. Black Adam also stars Sarah Shahi as Isis/Adrianna Tomaz, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac/Ishmael Gregor and Djimon Hounsou, who reprises his Shazam! role as Shazam, alongside Viola Davis and Jennifer Holland who reprise their DCEU roles as Amanda Walker and Emilia Harcourt, respectively. Black Adam is slated to release on October 21. Given how Black Adam has already had its world premiere held at the start of the month in Mexico, there have been many social media "early" reviews which surfaced recently on Twitter. It's mostly been a positive reaction to the 11th movie in the DC Extended Universe, especially when it comes to the ensemble performance: notably Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan and Aldis Hodge, alongside Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell, whose Atom Smasher and Cyclone have only been slightly teased in the trailer footages of Black Adam that have been unveiled so far. It will surely be interesting to see where Black Adam and JSA would venture into, after Black Adam, when it comes to their DCEU future. We know for sure that there will be plenty of The Rock to look forward to in the DCEU.

