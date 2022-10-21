Black Adam EXCLUSIVE: What is it like to fight The Rock? Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell REVEAL

So, what's it like to fight The Rock? In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, I asked Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam co-stars Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell - who play Atom Smasher/Albert "Al" Rothstein and Cyclone/Maxine Hunkel, respectively - if it was intimidating to fight The Rock on-screen and what their before/after perception of the WWE wrestler-turned-actor was.

Black Adam has now been released worldwide and is creating the right ruckus for DCEU at the box office! In spite of mixed reviews by critics, fans have openly welcomed Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock into the DC Extended Universe as Black Adam/Teth-Adam. It won't be wrong to say that The Rock is one of those actors who'd look like a superhero even without the costume, and that's thanks to his God-like physique in real life.

Noah Centineo & Quintessa Swindell QUIP The Rock "Ain't That Big"

"The Rock ain't that big, alright! We can take him in real life too. First and foremost," Noah Centineo enthusiastically quipped as Quintessa Swindell agreed: "For sure. Easy. Easy. [both laugh]" Noah then proceeded to pick Quintessa's brain first: "I don't know, what was your impression of Dwayne before you met him and then after?" To this Swindell honestly replied, "To be honest, I don't think I had really given it a thought. [both laugh] I genuinely don't think I thought about what he was like as a person. I was just like, 'What are we doing?'"

Nevertheless, if there's one thing about Dwayne Johnson that stumped the Trinkets star, it was her Black Adam co-star's wit: "And then, when he showed up, he was so kind and very unbeknownst to me, very funny! And so, there were just days when he would just say something and then, we would all just die laughing because it was so random. So, I just didn't expect him to be hilarious. Yeah, I don't know, he's fantastic. Also, just to work with and be around and to learn from. And he's incredibly giving. Yeah. [Centineo agreed: "Totally."]"

When Quintessa Swindell asked Noah Centineo, "What about for you?," the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star revealed, "I mean, yeah. I feel like I thought that he was going to be... I thought he kinda checked out everything that I thought he was going to be, he ended up being. [Swindell added, "Oh, word."]"

Elaborating further, Noah Centineo touched upon how Dwayne Johnson's social media personality mirrors how he is in real life: "So, I followed him on social media and looked at the way he would talk to you and engage with you and tell you what he was doing with his life and then, we were with him in person, you're like 'Oh, yeah! That's him.' So, I feel like he's very honest about who he is, which is tight. [Quintessa chimed in, "Oh, go off! Yeah. I actually agree with that fully."]"

Watch Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell's interview with Pinkvilla for Black Adam below: