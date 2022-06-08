Black Adam: First action-packed trailer introduces Dwayne Johnson's incarnation of the popular anti-hero

In the latest trailer for DC's major superhero film, Black Adam, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson battles JSA members as Black Adam. There was no question that this movie was going to be savage based on the photos, teaser snippets, and posters that have been revealed over the last several months.

However, the trailer definitely demonstrated that Johnson is delivering the heavy-hitting punches with this fan-favourite anti-hero. The aforementioned Justice Society is making its big-screen premiere, with Aldis Hodge as the valiant Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as the suavely charming silver fox Dr. Fate, Quintessa Swindell and Noah Centineo as Cyclone and Atom Smasher, respectively. The trailer expands on what the last teaser trailer provided, enabling us to see Hodge in his full splendour as Carter Hall's alter ego Hawkman, as well as a deeper look at how the JSA functions as a team.

The trailer presents Johnson's anti-hero, delving into his backstory and subsequent release from jail. Interestingly, The Black Adam teaser also hints at a clash between the JSA and Black Adam, although it is unclear how or why. Check out the trailer below:

The Black Adam trailer seems to be unlike anything else seen in the DCEU so far. Johnson's anti-hero will undoubtedly face up against both the JSA and some form of government force, although why is unknown at this time. The JSA and Black Adam will probably have to work together against this larger threat at some point in the film, but Warner Bros. is saving this revelation for the movie or a second trailer that will undoubtedly emerge before Black Adam's October release date. The movie is set to take it's throne on October 21, 2022.

ALSO READ:Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson withstands hail of bullets in first look of upcoming DC movie