Black Adam Trailer 2: Dwayne Johnson's film gives a closer look at DC's Justice Society of America

Black Adam makes his way to exact revenge. On Thursday, the second trailer for Dwayne Johnson's highly anticipated DC film Black Adam was released and with it came a message of DCs new era. The trailer gave a much clearer view of the awaited debut of the Justice Society of America which was earlier teased in a new poster unveiled a few days ago.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film's new trailer gave the fans its best view yet of the JSA which consists of Aldis Hodge's Carter Hall aka Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan's Kent Nelson aka Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell's Maxine Hunkel aka Cyclone, and Noah Centineo's Albert Rothstein aka Atom Smasher. The trailer also gave a good look at the JSA's grand base, raising fans' expectations as many were looking forward to seeing the team on the big screen. While talking about the superhero squad in a press conference, Hodge clarified, "We ain't no new Justice League," he continued, "We came first. All right? Let's get that straight. Justice Society was the very first superhero team in the existence of ever," per ComicBook.