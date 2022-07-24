Black Adam Trailer: Dwayne Johnson faces off with Justice Society in the new Comic Con promo

As Dwayne Johnson made a dramatic entrance at Comic-Con 2022, the actor released new footage of his upcoming DCEU film, Black Adam at the event. The actor's superhero was seen facing off against Justice Society in the new trailer which introduced fans to Atom Smasher, Hawkman and more. The new footage also teased several exciting scenes.

Black Adam's new promo showcased Johnson's character's new powers as well as members of the Justice Society. It also showed the two paths laid out before him on whether he will be the destroyer of the world or be its saviour. In the new footage showcased at Comic-Con, Johnson can be seen going head-to-head with the members of the Justice Society.

The trailer introduced us to Quintessa Swindell as red Tornado, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Among other cast members of the film are also Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer, and Uli Latukefu, whose roles are yet to be revealed.

Check out the trailer here:

In the DC comics, Black Adam is the main antagonist of Billy Batson, aka Shazam. In the new promo of the film, Johnson could be seen wielding the powers of the Gods. The exciting promo showcases there will be a lot of action-packed adventures in the upcoming film. Sharing the new promo on his social media, Johnson wrote, "Born out of rage. Exclusive look at #BlackAdam that we JUST released in the electrified room of #ComicCon Hall. The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is changing."

