Black Adam vs BTS: Dwayne Johnson ANSWERS if the K-Pop group can beat his DCEU superhero

The Rock is currently promoting his upcoming DCEU film and during the same, in a game of 'Who Would Win?' with Culture N Star, the actor was pitted against some amazing personalities and asked if anyone could beat Black Adam. Among the questions, Johnson was also asked if Black Adam went head to head with BTS, the world's biggest K-Pop group, who would win and the actor had the best response to it.

Dwayne Johnson is all set to make his superhero debut with DCEU's Black Adam . As the former wrestler and actor takes on the role of one of the deadliest and strongest DC characters, every other superhero is going to have a tough time as Black Adam enters the superhero universe. Although Johnson recently revealed one opponent who can beat him.

'They have an ARMY'

The Rock did not need a second to answer while answering how BTS would hands-down beat Black Adam. Revealing why he believes the septet consisting of Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had a shot at beating his superhero, the actor said, "30 Million Albums sold, which is absolutely incredible & they have an ARMY. That's how badass they are, they've got a shot at beating Black Adam."

In the same video, Johnson's superhero was also pitted against Tottenham Hotspur footballer, Heung Min Son and also Eternals' Gilgamesh aka Ma Dong Seok but The Rock maintained that his superhero would end up beating them.

As for his love for BTS, Dwayne Johnson is not the only DC actor who is a fan of the K-Pop group. Yet another, DCEU star who can't get enough of the band is Peacemaker aka John Cena who has professed his love for BTS on several occasions in the past. Cena had previously spoken about the group's inspiring music on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he said the message that BTS puts out in the world through their music is special and everyone could use more of that.

While Black Adam himself has picked a winner between him and BTS, we couldn't agree with the answer more. Tell us if you think there's a superhero who stands a chance against BTS. Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

