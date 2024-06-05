Black Barbie Trailer: Netflix Unveils First Look Of Shonda Rhimes' New Documentary

Shonda Rhimes brings the origin story of the first Black Barbie on Netflix!

After last year’s Barbie frenzy, a new documentary brings back the subject, focusing on Black Barbie. The film will also highlight its impact on the community and some of the Black Mattel staffers at the time!

The Black Barbie documentary trailer is out

Every young girl's favorite toy was so whitewashed that the Black girls felt underrepresented. “When I think of Barbie, I see a little white doll with blue eyes in all pink. That’s what I think,” a woman says in the trailer.

However, when the first Black doll was introduced in 1980, it created a cultural movement that impacted generations of young Black girls. "I designed Black Barbie to reflect the total look of a Black woman," Kitty Black Perkins, the designer of Black Barbie, said in the clip.

Another woman reads the words written on the doll box that said, “She’s Black. She’s beautiful. She’s dynamite.”

What’s the documentary all about?

The film is directed by Lagueria Davis and produced by Shondaland's Shonda Rhimes in collaboration with Netflix. The story follows the origin of Black Barbie and its journey from being just a ‘friend’ of Barbie’s to being a mainstream doll.

Beulah Mae Mitchell, who worked for Mattel back in the day, shared her picture of her with Barbie creator Ruth Handler. She revealed in the trailer clip that Handler would often ask for her suggestions, and she didn’t hesitate in saying, “‘We want a Black Barbie.’”

Former Matell employees Mitchell, Perkins, and Stacey McBride Irby reflected on the days before the launch of the first Barbie of color. Some other women in the clip shared how the debut of a Black Barbie impacted their childhoods.

The documentary will be released on Netflix on June 19.