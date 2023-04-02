Black Clover: 5 similar Anime shows you shouldn't miss

With the growing craze of anime, it will be easy to say that you can't miss out on those series that will wrap your head around it, and sometimes audiences are always in search of those series where they find comfort and enthusiasm to watch.

On the line of this Black Cover, which debuted in 2017, the long-running anime has enjoyed tremendous popularity. When the audience ponders the alternatives because the series is so well-liked.

If you don't know what the Black Cover series entails, here is a brief overview for you:

Black Clover was first published in print in 2015. Yuki Tabata was the author and illustrator. Asta is a young boy without magical abilities, making him an outsider in a society where having magical abilities is the standard. He is motivated by this to work hard to succeed as the Wizard King.

Which takes him on a voyage to achieve it is where the series revolves, and with its extinguished graphic and design, the series still holds a special place in the hearts of many anime fans out there. And to overcome this hurdle, here are five suggestions that are connected in line with what Black Cover is built on.

Soul Eater (2007)

Death Weapon Meister Academy is a school for pupils and a mystical realm owned by Soul Eater. The institution seeks to produce "Death Scythes," human-animal hybrids that, after a string of kills, can be transformed into weapons. This has a similar atmosphere to Black Clover thanks to groups of students aspiring to be Scythes. This 51-episode series is fantastic to watch all at once.

Naruto (2002)

This legendary series, no pun intended, follows the life of Naruto as he struggles to cope with his demonic curse. This part of Naruto reminds us of Black Clover, since he aspires to lead his village. It is easy to understand why Naruto is so popular with its 26 seasons and astounding 720 episodes.

The Legend of the Legendary Heroes (2010)

Here is a fantastic 24-episode run with a strong protagonist and a strange, supernatural idea, similar to Black Clover. Young and talented Ryner Lute is a magician taught by Roland Empire's Magician Academy, which employs its students as warriors and sends them on missions to locate magical artefacts.

Fairy Tail (2009)

This captivating tale follows Lucy Heartfilia, a little girl living in the fantastical realm of Fiore, over the course of nine seasons and 328 episodes. She aspires to join one of the several wizard guilds dispersed over the land, the legendary Fairy Tail.

Bleach (2004)

Bleach is a strong and popular series with 16 seasons, 366 episodes, 4 anime movies, and a live-action film. Millions of fans were captivated by the tale of teenage Ichigo Kurosaki, whose family is assaulted by an evil spirit known as a Hollow and who is compelled to become a magical warrior, which contributed to the series' remarkable success.

